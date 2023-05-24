Details on two Merry Hill Costa Coffee hygiene ratings released after mouse droppings found

The two separate Costa Coffee kiosks in the shopping centre in Brierley Hill, were handed the ratings following inspections by the Food Standards Agency.
The full hygiene reports for two Costa Coffees in Merry Hill have been issued following their one-out-of-five hygiene ratings, and it has been confirmed that mouse droppings were found in both sites.
