Details on two Merry Hill Costa Coffee hygiene ratings released after mouse droppings found

Premium
By Sunil MiddaBrierley HillPublished: Comments

The full hygiene reports for two Costa Coffees in Merry Hill have been issued following their one-out-of-five hygiene ratings, and it has been confirmed that mouse droppings were found in both sites.

Picture: Costa Coffee
Picture: Costa Coffee

The two separate Costa Coffee kiosks in the shopping centre in Brierley Hill, were handed the ratings following inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News