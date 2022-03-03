Street event set to celebrate the heritage and culture of Brierley Hill

The events are to celebrate Brierley Hill and its heritage

The Hug Your Hi Street event has been organised by Brierley Hill Cultural Consortium and Community Forum together with Dudley Council and Brierley Hill Market and will take place on Saturday March 5.

The centrepiece will take place at Marsh Park at 1.30pm, when members of the public will be invited to show their support for the High Street by taking part in the formation of a giant love heart which will be captured by aerial drone photography.

There will be family activities running from 10am to 3pm at the Moor Centre, including family craft workshops, circus performers and more.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "This promises to be a fantastic free event offering lots of fun for the whole family.

"The High Street is very much at the heart of our communities and this event has been designed to make that very point.

"I would urge people to go along and support Brierley Hill Community Forum, Brierley Hill Market and the various community groups who work really hard to promote and celebrate Brierley Hill town centre and its community."

The Midland Fretted Orchestra will also be performing on the green in front of Brierley Hill Civic from 11am to 12 noon, while there will be a vintage fair at Arena Combat Archery along Little Cottage Street from 10am to 3pm.

A Peaky Blinders themed event with vintage singer Claire Louise, tap dancing by Katie Lewis and the Supreme Showgirls will kick-off at Brierley Hill Market from 10am to 3pm.

Tim Sunter, chairman of Brierley Hill Community Forum, said: "Brierley Hill Community Forum has been working behind the scenes on the setting up of a Cultural Consortium for Brierley Hill.

"I am delighted that one of the first events being launched by the Consortium is focused on the importance of the High Street to the local community and visa versa.

Frank Chamberlain, Cultural Consortium project co-ordinator, added: "This is one of a number of events being promoted and delivered by the Brierley Hill Cultural Consortium.

"It has been made possible thanks to lots of hard work from volunteers in the local community and from funding and support made available from Historic England and Dudley Council through the High Street Heritage Action Zone and from ERDF through the Welcome Back Fund."