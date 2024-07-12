Latest setback in a troubled project

The gaps in the tracks, the bridge that was only installed last month – not to mention the test procedures required before it can carry passengers – meant it was always going to be a tall order to get it up and running this year.

But news that the delays are again the result of rising costs are another setback for the troubled project, which appeared to be in financial difficulty two years ago.

Anne Shaw, executive director of Transport for West Midlands, says rising inflation, and the continued hangover from the coronavirus pandemic, have once more thrown the calculations off kilter.

"Nobody foresaw what Covid would do for inflation," said Mrs Shaw.

"Inflation has now come down, but construction inflation is still higher than normal inflation."

But the other factor is the crisis facing local government finances. Dudley Council's woes have been well documented, with debts totalling £663,814,000. Against that backdrop, it is hardly surprising that the authority has pulled the plug on its £35 million contribution to the scheme.

The removal of the link Brierley Hill town centre will come as a major disappointment to traders in the town.

But even with that removed, there are still questions about the feasibility of the reduced scheme. The first stage, from Wednesbury to Dudley should be safe, with the work well underway and government funding secure. But funding for the reduced Dudley-Merry Hill stretch of the line still have to be approved by government, and the marginal business case for the link between the Waterfront and Merry Hill will surely raise alarm bells. Mrs Shaw insists the case is solid, and that the social benefits as well as the business case must also be taken into account. But the benefit-cost ratio of 1.01 – the scheme needs to secure a rating of one or more to be viable – will surely make it vulnerable should any further problems arise.

What is surprising is that, to date, no approach has been made to the owner of the Merry Hill centre to contribute towards the cost of the scheme. When the former public transport body Centro submitted its plans to the then Blair government in 2000, an agreement was struck that the shopping centre owner would contribute £35 million towards the £158 million cost. Mrs Shaw said Transport for West Midlands was now in talks with Dudley Council about seeking more financial support.

New mayor Richard Parker has criticised his predecessor Andy Street, saying he had overstretched his resources on many large infrastructure projects.

Exactly a year ago, he called for an independent inquiry into the scheme, along with many others, questioning the long-term value of the Metro tram system.

"At the University of Warwick they are working on very light rail systems for a tenth of the cost of the Metro," he said.

"I'll be looking at further research and analysis into the benefits of schemes like that which could be a better fit for parts of our area than a Metro system."

Now firmly ensconced in the mayor's office, he has commissioned an independent review of all schemes in the delivery programme.

The latest setback may not be the end of the story.