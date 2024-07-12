Opening of tramline to Dudley faces huge delay – find out why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first stage of the line, from Wednesbury to Dudley town centre, was due to open this year.

The tram line to Dudley town centre will now not open until autumn

But the West Midlands Combined Authority today revealed that it would not now open until autumn next year.

A further extension, running from Dudley to the Merry Hill shopping centre and Brierley Hill, may now not open until 2027, said Anne Shaw, executive director for transport at the combined authority.

