Police arrest another suspect in connection with the 2021 murder of Dudley taxi boss Haroon Zeb

The popular father was shot dead in Queen's Cross three years ago as part of a bitter family feud which has led to deaths and long prison sentences.

Hassan Tasleem, 25, of Richmond Road, Dudley, and Gurdeep Sandhu, 25, of Blowers Green Road, Dudley, were convicted of murdering Mr Zeb last year.

Choudhary Akeel Hussain, 23, of Brook Street, Dudley was convicted of manslaughter concerning the killing, Tasleem and Sandhu were handed life sentences and Hussain was sent down for 15 years.