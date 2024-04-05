Voluntary groups set for big day out to receive Kings Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

There will be 10 voluntary organisations from the Black Country which will each get their moment in the spotlight on Sunday, April 14 at the King's Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) award ceremony.

The award ceremony will take place at Birmingham Hippodrome and sees the 10 organisations from Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton join other organisations from Birmingham and Coventry in receiving their awards and certificates.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, along with local mayors and dignitaries from the West Midlands, will be there to present the award and certificate to each group on stage and highlight the support they provide to communities across the region.

Wolverhampton Wrestling Club has provided training for hundreds of people and been a community leader for providing food and support to people in need

Parent & Carer Support Group, Wolverhampton Alz Café, Wolverhampton Samaritans and Wolverhampton Wrestling Club from Wolverhampton will be in attendance, as will Cresswell Wanderers and Midland Freewheelers - Blood Bikes from Walsall, Cape Community Care Day Centre, New Beginnings Community and Student Voice from Sandwell and Champions Community Trust from Dudley.

The Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands, Sir John Crabtree OBE, said he was delighted with the wide range of support and that so many people volunteer in groups being recognised with a KAVS.

The Champions Community Trust work tirelessly to provide people with food and essentials

He said: “It is terrific to discover how many groups in this region go beyond what’s expected to provide so much help to others.

"The organisations this year have excelled in offering services to others that simply would not exist if it weren’t for the volunteers who are passionate about making a difference to so many lives.”

Student Voice is an initiative run through St Michael’s C of E High School in Rowley Regis.

“There is a tremendous amount of kindness and caring for vulnerable people, whether it be for those with mental health issues, many dealing with grief or in need in crisis situations or just simply wanting to be with people to connect over a coffee.

"Quite a number of the volunteers have benefited from help in the past and now want to help others in the same way they were helped, which is wonderful.”

“I look forward to meeting each one when we hold our celebration event at the Hippodrome.”