Three Black Country schools now head-hunting for new headteachers

Bromley Pensnett Primary School in Brierley Hill, which is part of DRB Ignite Multi Academy Trust and is offering up to £77,195 a year for the role, wants to appoint a "talented and exceptional individual who can lead our school into the future".

A job advert says it would be an "exciting and unique opportunity" for an inspiring school leader to move this school forward and improve outcomes for all pupils.

It states: "At our trust, we believe that every child is a special individual, capable of extraordinary things.

"All schools support and challenge every child to do what they think they cannot, to persist, to work hard and to be their best.

"We are looking for a headteacher who shares our values and has the vision, drive, and resilience to lead The Bromley Pensnett Primary School, securing rapid improvement whilst also bringing leadership capacity that supports other trust schools to learn from each other and beyond.

"We prioritise staff wellbeing and are deeply committed to investing in staff at every level of our organisation through clear professional development pathways and opportunities."

The closing date for applications is April 4 at noon, with interested candidates asked to email James Hill, executive director of school improvement, by emailing jhill@drbignitemat.org

Old Park School, in Thorns Road, Brierley Hill, is also looking for a new headteacher, offering an annual salary of up to £98,616.

A job advert says the governing board wants to appoint an "exceptional, dynamic and successful leader to maintain the excellent quality of education in the school".

The school caters for children with a wide range of learning sensory and health needs and its most recent Ofsted report judged the school to be ‘outstanding’.

The job advert states: "We wish to appoint a leader who will maintain and build upon the culture of exceptional performance by the present headteacher and staff to enable our children and young people to continue to make the excellent progress that has been highlighted in previous reports.

"The needs of many of our children and young people require high staffing ratios by appropriately trained and devoted staff which gives the school a higher than normal staff to pupil ratio therefore exceptional people management skills are a prerequisite for this post.

"We are looking for a senior leader who is already performing extremely strongly, who has the self-awareness to recognise where improvements can be made and the desire to make it happen and be flexible and speedy in response to the challenges that will occur in education in the coming years."

The closing date for applications is 8am on April 15.

Interested candidates are asked to contact Martin Blair at Hays Leadership on 07736 791138 or email martin.blair@hays.com .

Also looking for a headteacher is Hurst Green Primary School, in Narrow Lane, Halesowen.

Candidates are being offered up to £83,081 a year for the job and are urged to apply by 10am on May 13.

The job advert states: "The governing body of Hurst Green Primary School are seeking to appoint a headteacher who is innovative, able to work collaboratively with strategic direction whilst keeping the children, staff and community of Hurst Green at the forefront of planning and delivery of education.

"We are seeking an applicant who can build on the school’s success, and who will continue to inspire, motivate and drive the strategic direction of Hurst Green and its highly committed and passionate team.

"The successful candidate should be focused on the delivery of an inclusive education and support our visions and values as well as being able to demonstrate good leadership skills with proven experience."

All applications must be made online via WM Jobs.

For more information contact Rachel Whitehouse, school business manager, on 01384 818210 or email rwhitehouse@hurst-green.dudley.sch.uk.