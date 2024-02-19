Man taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after Dudley crash

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the collision on Oakham Road at around 4.32pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival, paramedics discovered two men who were the drivers in each of the cars.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The first man was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries. He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

"The second man was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment."

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Police for comment.