Police concerned for wellbeing of missing Dudley teenager, 13

Police have appealed for help in finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from Dudley amid concerns for her wellbeing.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Have you seen Sienna?

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of missing Sienna who is 13-years-old.

The teen is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings, a grey hoodie and white trainers.

Anyone who sees her or those with information of her whereabouts have been urged to call 999 quoting PID 444569.

