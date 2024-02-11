Police concerned for wellbeing of missing Dudley teenager, 13
Police have appealed for help in finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from Dudley amid concerns for her wellbeing.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of missing Sienna who is 13-years-old.
The teen is described as being 5ft 2ins tall and was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings, a grey hoodie and white trainers.
Anyone who sees her or those with information of her whereabouts have been urged to call 999 quoting PID 444569.