Dates set for Dudley's big real ales festival

The real ale festival will be returning to Dudley Town Hall from November 28 to 30.

The organising committee from the Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale and neighbouring branches is looking at increasing the number of beers from 2023 and is planning to reduce the price of admission for non-Camra members.

Camra members will once again get in free in 2024.

Last year's festival saw all beer and cider sold out.