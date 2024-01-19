Dudley chip shop once hit by bus forced to close again after car crashes into it

Sofi's Plaice, on Castle Street, Dudley, was wrecked yet again after a car rammed into its walls, causing considerable damage to its grounds.

The shop was previously hit by a double-decker bus in October 2021, forcing it to close for several weeks while repairs took place.

Now, the building has been struck again, this time damaging parts of the exterior and interior walls and piping.

On Facebook, Sofi's Plaice announced: "Unfortunately we will be closed for a short while due to a car hitting the shop.

"We will continue to update you with opening times as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience. Please send positive thoughts our way."

Sofi's Plaice has been forced to close yet again after another incident involving a car

Sofi's Plaice has been forced to close yet again after another incident involving a car

In 2021 the shop was forced to close over the December period while they made repairs to make it safe for reopening.

The spokesperson continued: "The damage is not as severe as last time, but still needs a lot of work.

"We are waiting to see the full damage report to see what needs fixing and how long it will take."

Sofi Hickinbottom had to get her shop repaired in 2021

Facebook users took to the comments to show their surprise at the incident, with one user saying: "OM Again! What's going on with people driving? Hope no one was hurt."

The Facebook post has received positive comments online, with many calling it the "best chippy in Dudley" and hoping everyone is well.

The spokesperson said that the driver stayed at the scene to help staff, and thanked everyone for their support.