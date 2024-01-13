Charity fundraisers Deloris and Kay make it back with new black-tie ball for good causes

Sir Lenny Henry’s sister Kay Hinton and Beverley Knight’s mother Deloris Smith have made it back with their new Party With a Purpose fundraising dance at Dunstall Park in Wolverhampton on June 22.

Sir Lenny with Kay and relatives at the screening of Three Little Birds Photo: Royal Television Society

The firm friends are now appealing for businesses and well-wishers to snap up tickets costing £70 per head and to donate prizes for an auction, luxury raffle and a lucky dip in aid of leading counselling charities Mind and Cruse Bereavement Support.

Deloris with daughter Beverley Knight

Kay says: "Deloris is the area's chairperson for Cruse which is desperate for bereavement counsellors and there have been so many issues with young people and mental health we thought we'd do something to help.

"We would have loved to have held the event before now, but with one thing or another it hasn't been possible, but we're now raring to go after a two-year delay and preparations are under way for a summer do.

"We've had superb support from the racecourse operators at Dunstall Park. Due to the economic conditions the costs of everything has gone up and so has ticket prices. For £70 guests will get a welcome drink, a three-course meal and entertainment will be provided by the band Party Up.

Beverley Knight performs at the Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium

"It will be a black-tie affair and we're looking forward to really partying with a purpose."

Group tables to seat 10 people will also be available.

A similar event was originally booked to be held at Park Hall Hotel & Spa in 2022, but was cancelled after the Ministry of Justice extended its so-called Nightingale Court facility there.

Sir Lenny with the cast of Three Little Birds

Despite the challenges Deloris, a well-known fundraiser of bereavement service Cruse Support, and Kay, who has overcome illness in recent years, decided to combine their charity links and business links to organise the event.

Wolverhampton-born Beverley Knight, whose hits include Shoulda Woulda Coulda, Sista Sista and Made It Back and West End leads including The Bodyguard and Sister Act is due to appear at a number of music festivals in the summer.

Lenny henry as Sradoc Burrows in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Photo: Prime Video

Dudley's Sir Lenny Henry's drama series Three Little Birds, inspired by his mother Winifred's stories about leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Britain, was recently aired on ITV and he also appears as Sardoc Burrows in the Amazon Prime series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.