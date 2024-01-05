Fire breaks out in room at Dudley care home - nobody injured
A fire broke out at a care home in Dudley this afternoon.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Firefighters spent just over 90 minutes at Castle Meadows Care Home, Milking Bank, where a small fire started in a room in the rear of the ground floor.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Fire Service confirmed three appliances were sent to the scene at around 4.30pm and managed to contain the blaze.
She added nobody needed evacuation from the three-storey building and there were no injuries.