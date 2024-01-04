Man freed from car and taken to hospital after Dudley crash

Emergency services were called to Thorns Road, Quarry Bank, just after 10.40pm on Tuesday.

Crews found one car with front end damage and another with damage to the driver’s side.

Firefighters removed the door of one of the vehicles to free the driver who was then taken to hospital.

It is not thought anyone else was injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two-car collision on Thorns Road at just after 10.40pm on Tuesday evening.

"An ambulance, two paramedic officers and the MERIT Trauma Doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, crews found one car with front end damage and another with damage to the driver’s side.

"The driver of the second car was trapped for a period until firefighters removed the door.

"The man was assessed at the scene before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further assessment. There were no other injuries."