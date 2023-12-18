In pictures: The grimy restaurant with mouse activity and unsafe gas supply

Yasan Liang, director of Chopsticks on Birmingham New Road in Dudley, pleaded guilty to five food hygiene breaches and one health and safety breach at Dudley Magistrates Court on December 13.

Dudley Environmental Health officers undertook a routine but unannounced inspection at Chopsticks on September 15, 2022 and said they were shocked by the poor standards of health and safety.

The team found breaches of food safety and hygiene legislation including evidence of mouse activity, poor cleanliness, damaged and dirty equipment, poor food safety hygiene procedures and a lack of food hygiene training.

The food business voluntarily closed on September 15 due to the presence of an imminent risk of injury to health, because of mouse activity.

Damaged equipment was found during the inspection

There was evidence of mouse activity

During a subsequent inspection the following day, officers also found the gas installation at the premises had not been maintained in a safe condition.

The gas supply was temporarily cut off until it could be fixed, and the business was instructed to stay closed until all health risks had been resolved.

The court acknowledged that steps were quickly taken to remedy the breaches and that the business had co-operated with the investigation.

One of the scales, which was dirty

However, Mr Liang was ordered to pay a fine of £800, a victim surcharge £320 and court costs of £1,686.82, landing him a total bill of £2,806.82, to be paid within 28 days.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member responsible for Dudley trading standards and environmental health, said: “It is shocking to know about the poor food hygiene standards that were in place at Chopsticks when our environmental health officers undertook a routine inspection last year.

One of surfaces, covered in dirt and dust

“We take hygiene breaches very seriously and will not hesitate to act against food premises owners who have not taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their customers.

“This case serves as an example to all food business owners that they must comply with the standards expected of them, or they could face legal action and a hefty fine.”

The restaurant was inspected again on March 23 this year and was given a five-star rating, the top mark.