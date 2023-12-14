Metro extension: Dudley traders angry at 'loss of custom and staff due to works'

The traders on Castle Hill in Dudley have spoken of loss of custom and staff, as well as what they claim is an almost complete lack of contact with the Midlands Metro Alliance around compensation and help rebuilding their businesses.

This includes one trader who claims he had to sell his business at a much reduced rate after saying it was unsustainable to continue running after the impact of Covid, then the problems caused by the works.

The new double line section of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension on Castle Hill was completed at the start of the year, with traffic returning to moving in both directions on Castle Street and the line in the middle of the street.

However, Black Country Combat Gym manager Mick Wolohan said he had had to close the gym near the old JB's nightclub due to the works and spoke of the lack of compensation being offered.

He said: "When we came out of Covid and were able to do so, we opened up the gym, but this was literally on a building site as they had progressed ahead with the work by six months and had carried on without any notice.

"It meant that anyone trying to use the gym, from kids to families, it was dangerous to get in as it was a 25 minute walk down from the Black Country Museum in the dark as the zoo car park closed early and the car park next to JB's was unlit.

Mick Wolohan said he had had to close his gym due to the extension work. He is pictured with Spencer Billingham, senior tutor at K2 Advanced Training.

"Within two weeks of reopening, we had had to shut the gym down and I contacted the Midlands Metro Alliance for assistance and have heard nothing back, had no help and no one's been knocking on my door about this.

"We've applied within the parameters of their compensatory offers, but the maximum is £20,000 per year, which doesn't even pay the wages of people like Rob, who has worked for me for 27 years and who I have kept on the payroll.

"In the end, they offered me £7,000, to which I said it wasn't just a claim, but they'd ruined my business as we haven't been able to open back up, but they haven't got back to us on anything and it seems like they just don't want to know."