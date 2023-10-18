Final preparations for Dudley dance academy's high-flying circus shows

High flying pole work at Jewels Academy

Jewels Academy, Angel Street, is performing three Carnival circus showcases on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be two shows of the dance and fitness academy's child members and one on for the adults.

All have been practicing high flying and breathtaking moves for the last few months and every show is close to selling out.

Robyn Churchill, from Jewels Academy, said: "Everyone is really excited about the Circus Carnival shows this weekend.

"Both children's shows are sold out so there will be an audience of 60 for each show, and we have a few tickets left for the adults showcase on Saturday evening.

"We have all been working really hard on this show and are looking forward to entertaining the audience. There are 16 performers in these showcases and they have all done so well. I am so proud of all of them."

Robyn helped found Jewels Academy almost six years ago and is delighted how the people of Dudley have taken the circus based fitness centre to their hearts.

She said: "We specialise in circus fitness, we do aerial, silk and hoops as well as pole work. We've been here nearly six years and love what we do."