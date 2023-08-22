New Banksy-style painting pays tribute to Hippodrome performers

The painting of Roy Orbison is next to the entrance of the site

A new painting has appeared on the securing hoarding outside the Hippodrome, which is currently being prepared for demolition, with long lines of wire fencing and construction equipment being parked near the site on Castle Hill.

The old seating area can be seen from outside as work continues

The painting on the hoarding is of American singer Roy Orbison, who was the last performer to play at the venue on August 16, 1974, and is the latest work of Disney B32, also known as the Birmingham Banksy due to his work bearing resemblence to that of the legendary street artist.

It appears at the gate of the site, where work continues to demolish the Hippodrome as part of plans to create a brand new £25 million higher education facility.

Disney B32, who is a stencil street artist, has completed a number of works in the area recently on venues which are either due to be demolished or have already been demolished, such as the Crooked House.

People visiting the site of the Crooked House on August 12 would have seen the artwork on the door of an electricity substation cabin in the car park near the remains of the pub, which portrayed Keith Flint, the late singer of The Prodigy, best known for the hit Firestarter, and showed a smiling Flint holding up a match.

A painting of Keith Flint from the Prodigy suggesting 'Firestarter' was painted by Disney B32

The artist, who uses Disney B32 as their moniker to protect their identity, said their work was inspired about their city Birmingham and their society and about fighting injustice, while also putting a smile of people's faces.

They said: "I am inspired by the city, the society and the demographic I live in, the injustices happening to communities, youths losing their lives to knife crime and the injustice of social deprivation.

"I use art to mark important events in the country's history in a way that is accessible to all.

"My mind is always active to what is happening around me and how I can then interpret it through my art to get the point across or to put a smile on people's faces, so people, culture and society are my inspiration."

Work goes on at the site of the Hippodrome

Disney B32 also posted a message on their Instagram page around the painting which said: "End of an era Dudley Hippodrome."