Crooked House owners jet off to Corfu villa while investigations into blaze and demolition continue

The Crooked House before and after the blaze and demolition

Carly and Adam Taylor, who face a police quiz over the blaze in Himley which is being treated as arson, flew to the Greek holiday island on Wednesday and are staying at a luxury villa, The Sun reports.

They are reportedly staying at a £20,000-a-week villa near Corfu Town.

Their five-bedroom holiday villa has two swimming pools, gym, tennis court, barbecue and pool table and boasts incredible sea and mountain views.

It is understood the couple are due to stay for a week before returning to the UK.

Carly was seen dressed casually in black jogging bottoms, a t-shirt and baseball cap at the airport.

Adam, dressed in shorts and a t-shirt, was reportedly heard on his phone moaning about media coverage of the fire.

The couple’s Corfu break follows a recent trip to Dubai.

The Crooked House pub in Himley

Meanwhile, investigations continue to establish the circumstances of the blaze at The Crooked House and the lawfulness of the subsequent demolition.

Staffordshire Police is working with South Staffordshire Council and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate the reasons behind the fire.

It also confirmed that officers had spoken to, and were continuing to engage with, the owners of the pub ATE Farms Ltd, a company registered to the same address as Himley Environmental Ltd, which runs the quarry and landfill site next door.

Carly controls the company ATE Farms Limited, which recently bought The Crooked House before it was gutted by fire on August 5 and demolished less than 48 hours afterwards.

Adam is a director of AT Contracting and Plant Hire Ltd, which reportedly rented a digger a week before the blaze at the pub.