Child injured and five other people assessed after car crash in Dudley

By Isabelle ParkinDudleyPublished:

A child was injured in a two-car crash in Dudley this afternoon.

The collision took place on Tipton Road. Photo: Google
The collision took place on Tipton Road, near the entrance to the Black Country Living Museum at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A child was discovered by paramedics at the scene to have sustained minor injuries, and has since been discharged. Five other people involved in the crash were unhurt.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at just after 3pm to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Tipton Road in Dudley.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found six people from the cars.

"Ambulance staff assessed one patient who was a child. He had sustained injuries believed to be minor and received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene. The further five people did not require assessment."

Slow-moving traffic has been reported as a result of the crash between the entrance for the Black Country Living Museum, and the Birmingham New Road.

