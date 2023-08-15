Child injured and five other people assessed after car crash in Dudley

The collision took place on Tipton Road. Photo: Google

The collision took place on Tipton Road, near the entrance to the Black Country Living Museum at around 3pm on Tuesday.

A child was discovered by paramedics at the scene to have sustained minor injuries, and has since been discharged. Five other people involved in the crash were unhurt.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at just after 3pm to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Tipton Road in Dudley.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found six people from the cars.

"Ambulance staff assessed one patient who was a child. He had sustained injuries believed to be minor and received self-care advice before being discharged at the scene. The further five people did not require assessment."