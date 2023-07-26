Second by-election called in Dudley after Conservative councillor's sudden resignation

Two by-elections will take place in Dudley next month.

Councillor Wayne Sullivan, who has represented the St James's ward since May 2021, has resigned from his post thereby triggering a by-election for the St James's ward.

Voters will head to the polls on August 24 to decide on his replacement, Dudley Council has confirmed.

It follows the tragic death of Councillor Richard Body, who had represented the Cradley and Wollescote ward, just days after being re-elected.

The Labour councillor had been a stalwart representative of his area, having first been elected in 2004.

Councillor Richard Body tragically died in May. He has been described as "intensely passionate about the area he represented".

In the wake of his death, his fellow ward councillor Tim Crumpton said: "Richard wasn’t just a colleague, he was a dear friend and almost one of the family.

"He was intensely passionate about the area he represented, which he was born in and lived in all his life and he was incredibly proud of that. I and others will really miss him."

The by-election for the Cradley and Wollescote ward will be held on August 3 and voters are reminded they must have voter ID if they want to vote at a polling station.

Acceptable forms of ID include a passport or driving licence and a full list is available on the council’s website.

Anyone who does not have one of the approved forms of ID can apply for a free voter authority certificate.

Councillor Wayne Sullivan when he was elected as councillor for the St James's ward. Last week, he resigned from his post.

Kevin O’Keefe, Dudley Council chief executive and electoral returning officer, said: "There are now two by-elections in Dudley borough and people in those wards should make sure they have everything they need before heading to the polls.

"People need to be registered and have an approved form of ID if they want to vote at a polling station. There are alternatives if people don’t have an acceptable form of ID."

The deadline for St James’s residents is August 16 and residents have until August 8 to register to vote, which can be done online.

Meanwhile, Dudley Council is writing to all households with annual electoral canvass. The authority has a legal duty to make sure the details held on the Register of Electors are up to date and accurate.