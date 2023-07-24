Next hearing about car cruising injunction set

The injunction around car cruising has continued to stay in place across the Black Country

The hearing around what is known as car cruising will take place at 10.30am on Friday, November 10 at Birmingham District Registry at the Civil Justice Centre of the The Priory Courts in Birmingham.

The application was led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.

The interim injunction was allowed to continue by the High Court, with minor alterations, in May and prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

The interim injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

There have been several incidents around car cruising over the last few months, including the deaths of two Black Country teenagers when a car struck them at an event in Oldbury in November last year.

The hearing in November will determine whether the car cruising interim injunction will remain in place in the Black Country.

November’s hearing, before a High Court judge, will consider firstly the effect of a pending decision in a Supreme Court case heard in February which, like the interim street racing injunction, is served against ‘persons unknown', if the decision has been handed down at this time.

It will also consider appropriate directions to take the street racing injunction application to a final hearing, or a further review hearing as the court deems fit.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Adults and Wellbeing, said: “We are pleased that the High Court saw fit to continue the street racing injunction at the last hearing in May, and it continues to have a very positive effect on preventing meets from occurring in our region.

"Street racing is noisy, dangerous and illegal and, as we have tragically seen, can result in death or serious injuries among drivers, passengers and spectators.

"The interim injunction provides a very strong deterrent to anyone thinking of taking part in this anti-social activity, and we look forward to returning to the High Court in November for the review hearing.”

For more information, including details of full terms of the interim injunction with minor amendments and evidence in support of the application, go to the street racing injunction pages of the applicants.

These can be found at wolverhampton.gov.uk/street-racing-injunction, go.walsall.gov.uk/black_country_car_cruising_injunction, sandwell.gov.uk/streetracing and dudley.gov.uk/car-cruising-injunction.