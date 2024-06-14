Express & Star
Gallery: See photos from the big night at Express & Star Business Awards

Businesses and inspirational staff were celebrated at the Express & Star's awards dinner in Wolverhampton.

By Lisa O'Brien
Published
Last updated

The black-tie event, which celebrates everything that is great about business in the Black Country and south Staffordshire, was held at the University of Wolverhampton at the Halls complex for the first time.

The awards, which were attended by nearly 350 guests, were hosted by Des Coleman, the Central television weatherman and actor.

If you were invited there's a good chance you will be able to spot yourself in the photographs from the big night below.

The awards were held at the University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, Wolverhampton
The winners were cheered on
Danni Fieldhouse, Cheryle Chilton, Liam Hammond and Sam Neary from Metelec
Jake Whitehead, Michelle Benlow, Alison Trickett and John Brookes, from Wombourne Windows
Kim and Pete Hazel
Katie Cooper, Sophie Chester and Claire Jones
Staff from School of Coding
Staff from Alloy Wire
The Express & Star Business Awards
Host Des Coleman
The Express & Star Business Awards
Mayor Richard Parker
Inco Contracts celebrate winning Business of the Year
The award winners on stage
UK Fire Door Training win Young Business of the Year
Dudley Canal and Tunnel Trust win Hospitality, Leisure and Retail Business of the Year
Sophie Chester wins Apprentice of the Year
The Express & Star Business Awards get under way
The Express & Star Business Awards
Jan Jenning, Martin Richardson and Jonathan Dudley
All dressed up for the Express & Star Business Awards
Martyn Jones and Nick Barns from Fresh Coffee shop
From Assa Abloy, pictured from left, Sandeep Pawar, Laura Johnson and Beth Thacker
Sponsors Black Country and Marches: from left, Stacey Malone , Richard Freeman , Kerry Jones and Susanne Davies
Clare Weaver, Petra Emmerson, Chris Smith and Mark Ball
The Express & Star Business Awards
Staff from Metelec at the awards
Staff from Addfield
Workers from Pallet Track at the awards
Assa Abloy staff at the awards
Staff from UK fire and door training
Chamber of commerce
JJ Logistics
Keo Homes
Left, Councillor Wendy Dalton, Sam Duru and Councillor Wendy Thompson
The Express & Star Business Awards
The Express & Star Business Awards
The Express & Star Business Awards
The Express & Star Business Awards
Express & Star editor Mark Drew
Manufacturing champion Ally Wire International
Family business of the year, Play @ Lower Drayton farm
Pallet Track win the business wellness excellence award
Employee of the year Lydia Hopley
Business person of the year award
Small business of the year Addfield environmental systems LTD
Matt Randall, Dreamland
Inco Contracts win business of the year
