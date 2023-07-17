Take a look inside the Grade-II listed Dudley Council House as it undergoes refurbishment

Dudley Council House is undergoing a massive refurbishment. Pictured: contracts manager Nigel Pugh and site manager Terry Hayward.

The refurbishment promises to bring major improvements for both staff and visitors, while preserving key historical features.

The work has seen the majority of the first floor of Dudley Council House being remodelled, providing much brighter and more flexible space, as well as works throughout the second floor and basement.

Specialists at SWG Construction, which is undertaking the project, said a lot of effort was being made to minimise disruption with work taking place whilst the offices remained open.

Shaun Humphries, construction director at SWG, said: “The council house is a landmark building in Dudley, and with it being Grade II-listed, we have obviously had to ensure all work adheres to the necessary standards.

“On top of that, it is a live site so we are doing everything possible to carefully manage the project to enable people to continue working despite the ongoing work.

“There’s certainly been a lot going on, stripping the roof and renewing felt, batten and slate finishes, removing a number of stud walls to form new workspaces and extensive mechanical and electrical remodelling.

“The space is now much more welcoming with modern, high quality fixtures and fittings for the benefit of everyone working at or visiting the council offices.”

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: “The Council House is a spectacular building that forms a key part of the borough’s democratic history.

“This work will help to preserve key historical features while making the building more energy efficient and practical for a modern workforce.”