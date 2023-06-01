Appeal after serious collision involving car and pick-up truck in Himley

Police have launched an appeal following a serious collision between a car and a pick-up truck in South Staffordshire.

The incident took place on High Arcal Road on Wednesday evening
The crash, involving a grey Mitsubishi L200 and a grey Mini Cooper, took place on High Arcal Road in Himley just after 10.20pm on Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers from Staffordshire Police discovered the Mini in a nearby hedge.

Crew from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the scene.

A passenger in the Mini sustained facial and head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a man in his 20s, who was the driver of the Mitsubishi, was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

The road was closed following the incident and re-opened just before 4.40am on Thursday.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police, said: "Officers from the collision investigation unit are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.

"Contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 798 of May 31, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk"

