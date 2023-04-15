Frankie Burton was arrested after officers searching his home found items including a tool bench, guns in various stages of being converted, cartridges, CS spray cannisters, a baseball bat and a knuckleduster in his bedroom and the attic on April 20 last year.

Sentencing him, Judge Michael Chambers KC said the 31-year-old presented a risk to the public. He said his actions were "worrying" and that he found his "fixation with a former landlord deeply troubling" in what was a "difficult" case.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Burton claimed he had a fascination with the items which he collected as a hobby and denied ever being involved in the selling and hiring of weapons.

He was sentenced on Friday after previously pleading guilty on a basis to seven counts relating to possession of prohibited firearms and possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, after the cache was found at a house, in Roberts Green Road, Lower Gornal. He had initially denied the charges but changed his plea ahead of a jury trial.

Judge Chambers said that among the items seized was a viable self-loading pistol, prohibited under the Firearms Act 1968, resulting in this being the most serious of the offences. He said under the guidelines this would mean a five-year minimum jail term.

Police also found nine live bullets for which Burton had no certificate.

In his bedroom officers discovered a work station with drills, a pressing tool, a suitcase containing "firearms in various stages of conversion process", and on his bedside table a revolver with a further 17 cartridges. In addition a bullet-proof vest, a gun holster, an extendable baton and numerous knives were seized.

Judge Chambers told Burton that his basis of plea that it was his hobby was rejected by both the court and the prosecution. He said a psychology report had found Burton had a low IQ function, but he was not clinically impaired, meaning he was able to function at a low level.

He said Burton had failed to provide a detailed explanation for his actions and had deliberately failed to explain why he carried out internet research into gun crime and "shooting someone in the head".

"You are a very troubling and worrying individual," said the judge.

"You do present a risk to the public. In my judgement that risk can be addressed by a determinate sentence. You have no previous convictions."

Appearing in person, Burton was jailed for a total of six years and four months for the offences. He must serve half before being released on licence.