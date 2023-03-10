Funding provided to help renovate parks and open spaces

Some of the funding will help to refurbish a play area in Stevens Park in Quarry Bank

A report detailing the first year spend of Dudley’s allocation from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is set to go before a meeting of the council’s ruling cabinet next week.

The local authority has been allocated nearly £4.5 million to spend over three years up to March 31st 2025.

An agenda ahead of the meeting on March 16 reveals the council is on target to spend its full year 1 allocation of £545,674, which finishes later this month.

The cash is being used to fund improvements at several parks and green spaces.

At Stevens Park, in Quarry Bank, the skate park and play area is being resurfaced and knee rail fencing installed.

Pathways are being resurfaced and improved at Buffery Park in Dudley, along with the introduction of bollards and fencing.

Resurfacing of paths is also being done at Netherton Park, while benches are being refurbished and replaced at Priory Park in Dudley.

In town centres, cash has been allocated to fund feasibility studies in Dudley and Stourbridge.

It will identify programmes and interventions to improve the town centres through harnessing the skills, experience and resources of public, private and voluntary sector organisations.

Council bosses hope to mirror the successes seen in Halesowen and Brierley Hill via the Halesowen Business Improvement District and Brierley Hill Community Forum.

Cash has also been spent to support masterplans for improvements to Stourbridge town centre and Shell Corner in Halesowen.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: "I’m delighted to see that the first tranche of this much-needed government funding is being spent in such a positive way to benefit our residents and communities.

"They will see as a result of it very real improvements to their parks and green spaces.

"I also hope the investments we’ve made in feasibility studies and masterplans will also bear fruit for our town centres down the line.

"Halesowen BID and Brierley Hill Community Forum have been game-changers for their towns, and we hope this cash will help to form similar groups in Dudley and Stourbridge.

"Over the next two years we will be using the rest of the cash to support businesses, assist job-hunters and help voluntary sector groups."

The UKSPF funding will be discussed at the next meeting of the cabinet on Thursday March 16.