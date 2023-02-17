Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Footage shows gunman shooting taxi boss in fatal Dudley drive-by attack

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a gunman fatally shot a father-of-four in a drive-by shooting in Dudley.

CCTV footage of the drive-by shooting which killed father-of-four Mohammed Haroon Zeb
CCTV footage of the drive-by shooting which killed father-of-four Mohammed Haroon Zeb

Yesterday, two men were sentenced to a minimum of 60 years in jail over the killing of taxi boss Mohammed Haroon Zeb.

The 39-year-old was shot in the head in Queens Cross at just after 12.30am on January 31, 2021 - his 39th birthday - as the culmination of a feud between two families.

The taxi firm manager, known as Haroon, had only just pulled up outside his home and he sadly died in hospital from his injuries later that day.

CCTV footage shows a Volkswagen Golf slowing down, before shots are fired out of the window of the car by passenger Hassan Tasleem.

The video also shows number plates being switched on the car just before the fatal shooting.

Hassan Tasleem, 25, of Richmond Road, Dudley and Gurdeep Sandhu, 25, of Blower's Green Road, Dudley were both found guilty of murdering the father-of-four in unanimous verdicts, after a trial held at Leicester Court sitting at Loughborough.

Both were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

Taxi boss Mohammed Haroon Zeb was murdered in the drive-by shooting on his 39th birthday
Hassan Tasleem and Gurdeep Sandhu. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sentencing them on Thursday, Mr Justice Bennathan handed them life prison sentences and told them they will have to serve a minimum term of 30 years.

Shamraz Ali, 21, of Tanfield Road, Dudley, was previously found guilty of perverting the course of justice and has now been sentenced to five years in jail.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News