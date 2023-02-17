Footage shows gunman shooting taxi boss in fatal Dudley drive-by attack

CCTV footage of the drive-by shooting which killed father-of-four Mohammed Haroon Zeb

The 39-year-old was shot in the head in Queens Cross at just after 12.30am on January 31, 2021 - his 39th birthday - as the culmination of a feud between two families.

The taxi firm manager, known as Haroon, had only just pulled up outside his home and he sadly died in hospital from his injuries later that day.

CCTV footage shows a Volkswagen Golf slowing down, before shots are fired out of the window of the car by passenger Hassan Tasleem.

The video also shows number plates being switched on the car just before the fatal shooting.

#JAILED | Two men have today been sentenced to a minimum of 60 years in jail over the killing of father-of-4 Mohammed Haroon Zeb in a drive-by shooting in Dudley.



Hassan Tasleem & Gurdeep Sandhu were last month convicted of murder.



Read full story ⬇️https://t.co/J2GMAF4Sg1 pic.twitter.com/wrrrYrnuGj — Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) February 16, 2023

Hassan Tasleem, 25, of Richmond Road, Dudley and Gurdeep Sandhu, 25, of Blower's Green Road, Dudley were both found guilty of murdering the father-of-four in unanimous verdicts, after a trial held at Leicester Court sitting at Loughborough.

Both were also found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and perverting the course of justice.

Taxi boss Mohammed Haroon Zeb was murdered in the drive-by shooting on his 39th birthday

Hassan Tasleem and Gurdeep Sandhu. Photo: West Midlands Police

Sentencing them on Thursday, Mr Justice Bennathan handed them life prison sentences and told them they will have to serve a minimum term of 30 years.