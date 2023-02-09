Public asked for views over 'major' new homes plan on land in area of Dudley

The area behind a house on The Straits would be redeveloped to build 14 homes under the plan. Photo: Google Street Map

Dudley Council has posted notice of the planning application, which would see 14 new homes built on land located off the Straits in Lower Gornal.

The proposed plans would see the 14 homes built along with associated access, parking and landscape and would see 129A The Straits demolished for creation of the access road.

On the planning application, Dudley Council head of planning Carl Mellor said the application was being advertised because of the size of the development.

He said: "I give notice that the occupier is applying to Dudley Council for the development.

"The application is being advertised because it proposes a major development."

The planning application also stated that members of the public can inspect copies of the application, plans and other documents submitted on the Dudley Council website.

It also said that anyone looking to post a comment about the application has up to 21 days after the posting of the notice on January 31 and would need to quote Planning Application number P22/1853.