Date set for barriers plan at Dudley beauty spot wrecked by bikers

Castle Hill Woods has been plagued by off-road bikers

Residents living around Castle Hill Woods say the area has been plagued by bikers and fly-tipping, with many walkers having stopped visiting the site as a result.

They have reported severe damage being done to the popular nature spot, which includes Peggy's Meadow and sits between Dudley Zoo and the Black Country Living Museum.

Dudley South MP Marco Longhi and councillors have been working with residents to push both Dudley Council and West Midlands Police to work together to address the issue.

They have called for measures to stop bikes being able to access the site altogether, as well as increasing patrols both in the woods and on the roads surrounding them such as Forest Road and Castle Mill Road, following a number of accidents and near misses.

Now Dudley Council has announced that work will start on securing the site and making improvements to pathways on November 21.

The works will see stronger perimeter fencing put up in a number of locations, as well as the installation of 'kissing gates' to stop off road motorbikes being able to access the site altogether.

Conservative MP Mr Longhi started a campaign for new security measures earlier this year and has held meetings with West Midlands Police calling for increased patrols.

He said the destruction of the nature reserve had been one of the key issues of concern for residents.

"This has been going on for many years with no action resulting in any change for local people or the nature reserve," he said.

"I have been in continuous contact with the council since early 2020 and they finally agreed to a scheme of remediation - in principle.

"I am delighted that, as a result of this ongoing pressure and engagement with police and other stakeholders that something is being done."

New signs have gone up showing the rules around motorbikes at the site

Labour councillor for Castle and Priory ward, Keiran Casey, has also been working for improvements. He said he was "delighted" with the council's commitment.

Councillor Casey added: "When the council told us these improvements were going to be made, we asked that they ensure all the possible entrances and exits had been covered, which we have been assured has been done, and to get on with this work as a matter of urgency.

“Myself along with local resident and campaigner Karl Denning also managed to get some signs printed which we put up on local lampposts around the site to try and act as a visual deterrent.

“We are also continuing to push West Midlands Police to step up patrols to try and catch anyone that is causing this damage and nuisance to residents living around the site."