Night of fun for everyone as popular bonfire night goes with a bang

People enjoy the fireworks display at Himley

More than 22,000 people descended on Himley Hall and Park to enjoy the annual Dudley Council-organised event, coming by car, by the new shuttle bus service or on foot from across the area.

22,000 visitors packed out the park

The traffic coming into the grounds was busy, but moving reasonably quickly, with the lessons of the 2021 event and people being stuck outside learnt by organisers, with the shuttle buses running quickly and being full of people.

Reece Cottam and Rebecca Simpson, with Harley Cottam, from Dudley

There was something for everyone at the event, from the spectacle of the 30-minute fireworks show to the warming bonfire, while all types of flashing toys were selling well from vendors around the grounds.

The display brought a real range of colours to the crowd

Kathryn and Alex Andrews from Old Hill were down at the event for the first time with their children and Kathryn said they wanted to give their children Luke Andrews and Kyan Perks the same childhood memories that Alex had.

Alex and Kathryn Andrews with Luke Andrews and Kyan Perks. The family said it was the first time they'd been at the event

She said: "Alex came down here when he was 13 and he wanted to brings the kids here to take it all in and he's said that it's far bigger than he remembers it and it tops any display I've been to.

"We've been really excited about coming here, with the kids talking about it all week, and I think they've done a great job putting it together, plus the buses were really good from where we live in Old Hill."

Jugglers Steve Kaos and Mark Russell bring a feeling of fun to the evening

For people in need of a different type of thrill, there was a fun fair on-site, providing a range of rides from a Ferris wheel to towers of terror and all types of games, providing a chance for young and old children to take home a cuddly toy.

The funfair had a wide range of rides for people to try

Sue Hale was at the event with her family from Cradley Heath and said it was the first time for her at the event, saying it was a good chance to have a night out with her family.

The Priest and Hale families from Cradley

She said: "I wanted to come down tonight to sample the atmosphere and have a chance to go out with the family and have a fun night out.

"The bus down here was really good, really quick and simple, and I'm just looking forward to a mixture of everything from the night."

Visitors turn on their phone torches as the bonfire is lit

It was a busy night for food vendors, with everything from burgers and hot dogs to burritos to pulled pork and fries loaded with cheese and beef, as well as local specialities like roast pork baps.

For those with a sweet tooth, candy floss and donuts were abundant, while sweets stalls were selling cola cubes, liquorice and other sweet items and there was also the traditional Mr Whippy Ice Cream and a cup of hot chocolate available.

The bonfire was a vivid part of the evening

Mark Levy from Halesowen was there with his son Reece to run their stall the Traditional Sweet Stall, with plenty of people coming by to stock on treats.

He said: "This night is great because of the number of people who come by and look and, because we're the only stall of our type, a lot of people want to get sweets from us.

"If I get to see any of the fireworks, that'll be good as it's usually a good show."

Visitors capture the action on their cameras

People who have paid a bit more for their tickets had premium access to a special viewing area with bars and covered areas, with more activities going on inside Himley Hall.

There was also the main stage on the field near the bonfire, with an 80 Days around the World theme, and performances throughout the night.

Sarah Brookes from Quarry Bank was at the event to see her niece Saskia Dudgeon performing with a dance group and said she also wanted to bring back her childhood memories of being at the event.

She said: "I came here with my mum when I was about eight years old and I wanted my daughter Lockie to come here and see what it's like as it's quite nostalgic.

Three-year-old Lockie Brookes enjoys some colour at the event

"It's a lot bigger than I remember it and much more to do, with all the shops and everything, and it's got everything you could need except a bar.