Mayoral reception for British Empire Medal winners

Alex Griffiths, Jacqueline Careless, Geoffrey Granner and Rose Cook-Monk celebrate their medals success with The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Sue Greenaway

The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Sue Greenaway welcomed four borough residents, who were recently awarded British Empire Medals, to Dudley Council House on Monday.

Alex Griffiths, Rose Cook-Monk, Geoffrey Granner and Jacqueline Careless all received the medals from the Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands in September.

The honour recognises people who give a huge amount to support their communities, with a total of 25 medals handed out to people living in the West Midlands this year.

Alex Griffiths, a 22-year-old Clinical Support Worker at Russells Hall Hospital, worked on Covid wards during the height of the pandemic before pushing himself further by enrolling on a masters degree course in Adult and Child Nursing at Birmingham City University.

Rose Cook-Monk has dedicated her life to helping good causes in Dudley, setting up the Duncan Edwards Foundation, which raises money for underprivileged children.

She also walked 130 miles in 2013 along the Great Wall of China to raise £12,000 for Breast Cancer UK and has worked tirelessly as volunteer for 'Operation Santa', collecting and distributing toys for local children.

Geoffrey David Granner is from Halesowen and, as well as being a magistrate for 21 years, he had a role with the Independent Monitoring Boards at HMP Oakwood in Wolverhampton, which meant advocating for people in prison.

The role transformed Geoffrey's vision of the justice system, as he became a person that inmates could talk to, to ensure they were treated fairly.

EcoBirmingham’s Community Learning Program Manager, Jackie Careless, donated more than 300 kits to people to encourage them to grow their own food through her work at Allen’s Cross Community Gardens.

The garden at Allen’s Cross Community Association, grows produce and supplies fresh vegetables to the community.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, The Mayor of Dudley, said: "It is an immense privilege to meet with these four amazing people today and to hear about what their British Empire Medal means to them.

"I’m especially delighted to be able to give my thanks for all they have done for the people of Dudley.