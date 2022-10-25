Lucky residents defy clouds to capture stunning partial solar eclipse

The partial solar-eclipse captured in Dudley. Photo: Rik Freeman Photographer

The partial solar eclipse began at 10.08am this morning, and the maximum eclipse was visible at 10.59am.

Despite the clouds making it difficult to view the eclipse this morning, one lucky photographer in Dudley captured the moment from his house.

Rik Freeman said: "I didn't think I would get it due to clouds but was able to get some shots in the gaps."

One resident in Walsall even managed to capture the moment on her mobile phone!

The partial solar-eclipse captured in Walsall. Photo: Jayne McCarthy

The partial solar eclipse this morning was the only one visible from the UK this year.

