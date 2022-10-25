Notification Settings

Lucky residents defy clouds to capture stunning partial solar eclipse

By Sunil MiddaDudleyPublished: Comments

Residents across the Black Country witnessed the partial solar eclipse this morning, with many capturing the incredible moment.

The partial solar-eclipse captured in Dudley. Photo: Rik Freeman Photographer
The partial solar-eclipse captured in Dudley. Photo: Rik Freeman Photographer

The partial solar eclipse began at 10.08am this morning, and the maximum eclipse was visible at 10.59am.

Despite the clouds making it difficult to view the eclipse this morning, one lucky photographer in Dudley captured the moment from his house.

Rik Freeman said: "I didn't think I would get it due to clouds but was able to get some shots in the gaps."

One resident in Walsall even managed to capture the moment on her mobile phone!

The partial solar-eclipse captured in Walsall. Photo: Jayne McCarthy

The partial solar eclipse this morning was the only one visible from the UK this year.

The partial solar-eclipse captured in Walsall. Photo: Jayne McCarthy

A solar eclipse occurs when the view of the sun becomes blocked out by the moon.

