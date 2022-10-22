Spooky fun for all as Halloween comes to Glass museum

Customer assistant Steph Buckland is one of the staff looking forward to some spooky fun

The Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley will be putting on three days of Halloween events for people of all ages to come down and take part in, while also exploring the unique setting of the attraction.

The event start on Thursday, October 27 with spooky fused glass classes, with four sessions taking place across the morning and afternon and costing £6 per person.

There will also be two sessions of Chat and Craft at the Cone, an opportunity for people aged eight and over to create a spooky scene while using natural materials, on Friday, October 28, with each session costing £8.25.

Finally, there will be two days of "No Tricks, Just Treats" spooky craft activities for children of all ages, on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, with sessions costing £4.50 per child.

The Red House Glass Cone site manager Kate Jones said the centre always enjoyed putting on event such as Halloween and viewed it as bringing the family together.

She said: "I think it's all about having some family-friendly fun and being able to bring people and families together under our roof to have some fun.

"With the back drop that we've got here, with it being a museum, there's always something for everyone to do and it's nice to be able to relate it back to glass and bring people to learn about it."

Ms Jones said the staff were looking forward to the different events as well and many had planned to dress up in costumes as part of the celebrations.

She said: "I'm not able to do it myself, but I know that a lot of the staff are dressing up and we'll end up seeing some witches and vampires walking around the Glass Cone.

"I would say to people thinking about coming along to come along and have a bit of Halloween fun in a unique and spooky setting."