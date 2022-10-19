People urged to avoid touching sick birds in Dudley after avian flu outbreak confirmed

Pathways and the play area have been closed off to visitors due to suspected bird flu at Mary Stevens Park

Health chiefs said the A(H5N1) strain was discovered at Mary Stevens Park, in Stourbridge, where the play area and park was sealed off earlier this month.

And they have said it has also been discovered at King George VI Park in Kingswinford and at Himley Hall and Park, where it was discovered in the pool.

But now it has been confirmed the sites have been fully reopened and restrictions have ended due to the strain being of "low risk" to human health, chiefs say.

However members of the public have still been advised to stay away from any sick or dead wild birds, with Canada geese and swans already being affected.

Kate James, the UK Health Security Agency's lead health protection practitioner specialising in avian influenza in the West Midlands, said: "The risk to the public from this strain of avian flu is very low - however it is possible for humans to catch the virus, so it is vital that people do not touch any sick or dead birds; or have contact with their droppings, eggs or bedding.

"As a precaution, anyone who has not worn appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) while in contact with a sick or dying bird and its bedding, in an area where the infection has been confirmed, will require close monitoring and follow up with UKHSA."

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health at Dudley Council, added: "We have been liaising with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) West Midlands over the last couple of weeks, for guidance and support.

"As a precaution, we made the decision to close areas of Mary Stevens Park and the pool at Himley Hall & Park until we knew more. Now avian influenza has been confirmed in the borough, and the strain we are dealing with is low risk to human health, we have revised our restrictions and will reopen areas that had been closed. However we will continue to review the situation.

"I urge members of the public to follow the guidance and not touch or let pets near to sick or dead birds."

People who find dead wild waterfowl – swans, geese or ducks – or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, should report them to Dudley Council Plus on 0300 555 2345.