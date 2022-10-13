Dudley's Sir Lenny Henry to win NTA's special recognition award after almost 50 year career

Sir Lenny Henry will be honoured at tonight's ceremony

The coveted gold award, which is the only award not voted for by the public, has in the past been presented to stars including Sir Billy Connolly, Sir Trevor McDonald and David Tennant.

Last year it was awarded to BBC smash hit show Line of Duty.

Among those set to congratulate Dudley-born Henry during tonight's ceremony will be Whoopi Goldberg, who says: "If you want to know what a superhero looks like, take a look at Sir Lenny Henry".

The NTAs will be from 8pm at The OVO Arena Wembley tonight, and will be broadcast live on ITV and ITV Hub.

An actor, comedian, singer, presenter and writer, Henry first appeared on the talent show New Faces in 1975 aged 16, before going on to appear in shows such as Tiswas and Three of a Kind.

His own sketch comedy show started airing in 1984 and more recently he has been seen starring in Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and in a small role in Netflix's The Sandman.