Deal for a new police 'super station' in Dudley falls through

West Midlands Police wants to build a new Black Country headquarters on land off Hall Street to replace the current station in Brierley Hill.

But the site next to the Nuttall's factory has now been put back on the market after West Midlands Police and Dudley Council failed to agree on a price.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley told the Star there had been "zero progress" on a deal since he issued the force with an ultimatum in May.

"We've had three years of dilly dallying, with the police saying they are committed to buying the land but not willing to meet the price," he said.

"We have bet over backwards to help them – including lowering the price – but if they can't get their act together then we will look to find a buyer who can.

"It is up to them if they want to come back with an acceptable offer. We can't wait forever and the land is now back on the market."

Council chiefs had initially asked for around £750,000 for the site, which was previously earmarked for a giant Mosque and has stood derelict for years.

West Midlands Police says it remains committed to building a new station in the town.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are committed to building a brand new, state of the art police station in the centre of Dudley."

Plans for a new station were first revealed in 2019 following a campaign by then Dudley North MP Ian Austin.

It was included in the force's revised estates programme, published in November last year, as a replacement for the Brierley Hill station, which is due to close some time after autumn 2024.