Unsung NHS heroes in Dudley set to be recognised at awards ceremony tonight

Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley

The annual Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust's Committed to Excellence – now in its 14th year – will be held on Thursday night.

The awards recognise teams and individuals who go the "extra mile" for patients whether through direct care or through other roles.

The accolades, from the trust which runs Russells Hall Hospital, celebrate outstanding care, compassionate staff, team spirit and innovation.

They give staff across the trust and from partner organisation the opportunity to nominate colleagues in both clinical and non-clinical roles.

Among those shortlisted for an award is the Paediatric Virtual Ward which has helped to support 68 patients between March 1 and June 30.

Virtual wards allow patients to get the care they need at home safely and conveniently, rather than being in hospital, and to help free up beds.

Lucy Rozga, matron for paediatrics and neonates, told a board meeting on Thursday the ward has so far helped avoid 188 visits to A&E and the Paediatric Assessment Unit and has helped to save 209 clinical hours – and avoid 1,191kg of CO2.

It is the first of its kind in the UK and aims to provide outstanding care to young patients and children. Patients who would otherwise be treated in hospital, are able to be treated in their homes, enabling earlier supported discharge and tackling admissions.

The trailblazing program has been driven by the children’s services team at Russells Hall Hospital with the support of Black Country and West Birmingham CCG.

Patients who are identified as needing to be monitored whilst not requiring acute care are able to return home, where their family or carers can comfortably monitor and share their vitals through NHS issued tablets that provide consistent contact with the hospitals Virtual Ward team. Regular telephone contact is also maintained, and community care where suitable.