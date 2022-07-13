Majority want Dudley Hippodrome restored and reopened, survey says

An artist's Impression of the refurbished theatre

Almost 1,100 residents were surveyed with a resounding 89 per cent agreeing that they would like to see the current building restored and reopened.

Over 900 people, when directly asked if they wanted the current hippodrome building to stay, said “yes”. Dudley Hippodrome Development Trust say this is evidence that the council did not properly inform the public that the regeneration will include the demolition of the theatre building.

In response, Dudley Council argue that “extensive consultation was undertaken”. The theatre, which has been derelict for over a decade now, has been a theatre, casino, bingo club and more, but now sits crumbling and neglected.

In March, the council rubber-stamped a plan which would see Worcester University run a nursing college from the site. The Hippodrome Development Trust (HDT) argue that Dudley Council has turned down applications from organisations such as the national theatre trust to redevelop the sorry site.

They also claim that although the council sent out questionnaires to residents in Dudley asking them about the redevelopment, it was not obvious from the surveys what the theatre would be turned into. HDT said: “A staggering 89 per cent of people surveyed by Oakham Research support the re-opening of Dudley Hippodrome.

“This must, surely, be a major embarrassment for Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council (DMBC) whose plans fly in the face of these findings. Indeed the results show that there is an appetite for entertainment in a borough sadly lacking a showcase venue. DMBC claim that they have “explored all options” for re-opening/repurposing the building.

“We strongly disagree with this statement.” Spurred on by the results of the survey HDT has asked an artist to create an impression of what the redeveloped hippodrome could look like.

“We call upon the council to work with Theatres Trust and carry out the viability study. This way, if this iconic building does indeed prove viable as an entertainment venue, it opens up paths to heritage funding and Dudley may actually be able to live up to its reputation as “the historic capital of the Black Country.”

The survey contained over 36 questions taking the average user 15 minutes to complete. John Poole at Oakham research, the company that conducted the survey said: “The public have spoken and their message to Dudley Council is clear.

“The Dudley Hippodrome building is treasured as part of the historical fabric and heritage of the town and needs to be saved for future generations. There is also a strong case for a multi-use theatre complex in Dudley which would complement the other attractions of the town.”

However Dudley Council said all consultation for this matter is closed. Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: “A decision on the future of the hippodrome has already been taken after years of considering and ruling out alternative options put forward.

“The site will form part of our £1 billion regeneration of Dudley town centre and used to create a higher education facility that will benefit and upskill future generations of students and workers.”

Here are some of the results from the survey.