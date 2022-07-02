Kind-hearted supermarket workers give up free time to help out charity

Pictured left, Chloe Stevens ,Elijah Brooks, Steve Joesbury, with store manager Matt Bennett and centre manager Paula Anderson

Chloe Stevens is the new community champion for Wolverhampton Tesco Superstore, Marston Road.

When the 23-year-old took over the role, she decided the store was not doing enough in the community and wanted to change that.

After calling around local charities, she arranged for three workers at the store, including herself, to help clear the gardens at the Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre.

Chloe said: "I have just taken over the community champion role at the store and we haven't been doing enough in the community.

"We have donated to charities but not enough out in the the community.

"I was phoning local charities to see where we could help and they jumped out me because they said they needed help.

"We went down to talk about how we could help and hows they have been effected by Covid.

"We agreed to help out and the project we had was their overgrown garden."

Chloe, joined by colleagues Elijah Brooks and Steve Joesbury, worked for around six hours clearing up and down the canal and around the car park of the centre.

"We did the car park and took a nice big box of donations of food and drinks," Chloe added

"We will be working closer with them in the future as well, as we have organised some more projects and will continue to donate where we can.

"At some point we will be coming down to help them decorate some rooms."

Paula Anderson, Centre Manager of Wolverhampton MS Therapy Centre, added: "We are always looking for volunteers for this kind of thing.