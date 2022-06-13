Budding snappers invited to apply for internship in memory of talented Dudley photographer

Tom Sheppard

The Thomas Sheppard Internship launched earlier this year, following the sudden and unexpected death of talented 35-year-old local photographer Thomas ‘Shep’ Sheppard in 2021.

Tom was a passionate, energetic, motivated and hugely enthusiastic creative, who was never happier than behind the lens of a camera or contemplating his newest project.

Prior to his untimely passing, Tom spent a number of years building his studio space located just outside Stourbridge town centre.

Kate Hogan, marketing manager at The Sterlingham Ltd, Stourbridge

The space is kitted out with specialist, often unique equipment he curated over his career and will be available to those who take part in the internship.

Successful candidates will have access to the studio space and equipment at The Sterlingham Company’s factory in Stamford Street, Amblecote, Stourbridge.

Tom’s friends, family and colleagues are delighted that the internship will allow budding photographers the opportunity of space and time to develop their craft, post-education, to help them take their first steps towards building a career in the photography industry.

A tribute from the group behind the internship said: "To those who knew Tom, he was an inspiration.

"His love of life and creativeness is sorely missed by us all.

"Outside of photography Tom was someone who always had time for everyone from all walks of life and in all circumstances.

"Though Tom may no longer be here to inspire us in person, we very much hope that for those who take part in this opportunity, Tom continues to be a source of inspiration."

Successful candidates will also have access to a host of Tom’s colleagues, who will be available to mentor and offer invaluable guidance across a huge range of skill sets.

Each internship will run for a period of 12 weeks and the group will be looking to take two to three applicants each calendar year.

The studio space is accessible within the main site working hours of 7am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday and occasionally on a Saturday morning if the main site is open.