Roadworks due to take place in coming days across region

Roadworks

National Highways has released data showing works taking place, with drivers advised to avoid those routes while the works go ahead.

Closures are taking place across the Black Country in Dudley, Wolverhampton, Sandwell and Walsall, and into South Staffordshire.

They are split into categories of how long the delays are expected to be, and these are 'up to 10 minutes, and 'between 10 and 30 minutes'.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

The road closures expected to cause delays to drivers with hold-ups of between 10 minutes and 30 minutes are:

Wolverhampton

A4123, from 9pm Wednesday, June 8 to 5am Friday, June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5, Junction 1 Northbound and Southbound exit Slip, Total closures for drainage.

Walsall

M6, from 7am Wednesday, April 27 to 5am Friday, September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A Northbound and Southbound, Phased lane closures and slip road closures for major scheme works at, Junction 10.

A5, from 8pm Monday, June 6 to 6am Saturday, June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Washbrook Lane to Hanney Hay Roundabout, carriageway closures for White Lining/Road Markings.

A4123, from 9pm Wednesday, June 8 to Friday, 5am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5, Junction 1 Northbound and Southbound exit Slip, Total closures for drainage.

M6, from 9pm Saturday, June 11 to 6am Sunday, June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 9 Southbound, entry slip and A461, Junction 9 roundabout, entry slip road closure and lane closure on roundabout for technology works, diversion off network via A461 / A4148 / A454 to M6, Junction 10 to join M6 Southbound.

Dudley

A4123, from 9pm Wednesday, June 8 to 5am Friday, June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5, Junction 1 Northbound and Southbound exit Slip, Total closures for drainage.

Sandwell

A4123, from 9pm Wednesday, June 8 to 5am Friday, June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5, Junction 1 Northbound and Southbound exit Slip, Total closures for drainage.

M6, from 9pm Saturday, June 11 to 6am Sunday, June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6, Junction 9 Southbound, entry slip and A461, Junction 9 roundabout, entry slip road closure and lane closure on roundabout for technology works, diversion off network via A461 / A4148 / A454 to M6, Junction 10 to join M6 Southbound.

Cannock Chase

A5, from 8pm Monday, June 6 to 6am Saturday, June 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound, Washbrook Lane to Hanney Hay Roundabout, carriageway closures for White Lining/Road Markings.

South Staffordshire

M6, from 8pm Monday, February 14 to 5am Saturday, June 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 10A to Junction 11, lane closures with closure of Hilton Park slip roads for electrical works.

A449, from 10pm Wednesday, June 8 to 6am Thursday, June 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 Southbound, Junction 12, closure of slip road for technology repair.

Below are the road closures 'expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes', as released by National Highways for the coming week:

Walsall

M6, from midnight, Saturday, February 2 2020 to 11.59pm Saturday, April 29 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6, Junction 9 to Junction 10A, Northbound and Southbound, Hard Shoulder closure with speed restrictions, For major schemes works.

M6, from 9pm Wednesday, June 8 to 6am Saturday, June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 9 to Junction 8, Lane closure for drainage.

M6, from 9pm Monday, June 13 to 6am Wednesday, June 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound, Junction 10 to Junction 10A - Lane closure for sign installation.

Dudley

A456, from 10pm Friday, June 10 to 4am Saturday, June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5, Junction 3 roundabout, Lane closures on island under police road blocks for lighting repairs.

Sandwell

M6, from 9pm Wednesday, June 8 to 6am Saturday, June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 9 to Junction 8, Lane closure for drainage.

M5, from 8pm Friday, June 10 to 6am Saturday, June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 Northbound and Southbound, Junction 2 to Junction 1, Lane closure for communications.

A4123, from 9pm Friday, June 10 to 6am Saturday, June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 Northbound, Junction one to Junction 1, Lane closure for drainage, diversion - M5 Southbound, Junction 1 to Junction 2 to travel back Northbound.

Cannock Chase

A5, from 9pm Wednesday, June 8 to 6am Thursday, June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Eastbound and Westbound Churchbridge Island to Longford island, Multiway signals for drainage.

South Staffordshire