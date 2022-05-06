Notification Settings

Firefighters extinguish burning van on Stourbridge lane

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters were called to a lane this morning after a van burst into flames.

The van on fire in Racecourse Lane, Stourbridge. Photo: Alex Webster.
The van was "well alight" on Racecourse Lane in Stourbridge and was tackled by two firefighters who extinguished the fire.

No one was hurt and police officers closed the road while the scene was cleared of debris.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just before 10.30am on Friday, we were called to a vehicle fire on Racecourse Lane, Stourbridge.

"One fire engine from Stourbridge fire station attended.

"This was a small van well alight on the road. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled and extinguished the fire. There were no casualties."

West Midlands Police were also in attendance to help manage road closures whilst melted debris from the car was dealt with.

