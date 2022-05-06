Firefighters extinguish burning van on Stourbridge lane

The van on fire in Racecourse Lane, Stourbridge. Photo: Alex Webster.

The van was "well alight" on Racecourse Lane in Stourbridge and was tackled by two firefighters who extinguished the fire.

No one was hurt and police officers closed the road while the scene was cleared of debris.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Just before 10.30am on Friday, we were called to a vehicle fire on Racecourse Lane, Stourbridge.

"One fire engine from Stourbridge fire station attended.

"This was a small van well alight on the road. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled and extinguished the fire. There were no casualties."