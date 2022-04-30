Steelworks sculpture 'will have more detail' after Dairy Milk comparison

People say the design of the Round Oak Steelworks monument looks like a Cadbury' Dairy Milk bar

Dudley Council shared images of the planned sculpture, worth £40,000, which will be situated between John Street and Dudley Road in Brierley Hill.

The images were widely mocked online, with many comparing it with the Dairy Milk logo, and some even branding it an insult.

The steelworks, built on more than 100 acres of land, was a major employer in the town for nearly 130 years between 1857 and 1982.

A more detailed sketch of the planned Round Oak Steelworks monument

Most people appear to be supportive of building a monument which was approved by Dudley Council last month, but not the design.

Council chiefs hope to unveil it later this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the steel works closing.

Helen Martin, Dudley Council's director of regeneration and enterprise, said: "The sculpture which will celebrate Round Oak Steelworks and pay tribute to the area’s industrial heritage and the people that worked there will cost £40,000.

"It will be paid for by the Community Infrastructure Levy, a levy charged on new developments which the authority can then use to support local infrastructure, without any cost to the council tax payer.

"It will be sited on the grass verge between John Street and Dudley Road.

"The original planning drawings are purely diagrammatic, the finished monument will have a much more detailed, industrial look and feel."

The Round Oak Steelworks in Brierley Hill

Another image has been shared, which shows the sketch plans for the monument, with considerably more detail that originally thought.

Responses to the initial design were critical with Sandra Collins agreeing a monument would be a a lovely thing, but the design is an insult.

Maureen Bayliss added: "I thought it was a steel works not a branch of Cadbury’s. Total waste of money."

The 14-ft-high monument has been designed by Dudley borough artist Steve Field and will take the form of a ladle suspended in the air pouring molten metal.

Design of the Round Oak Steelworks monument

Planning documents state the proposed monument would "enhance the character of the area and increase the use and purpose of the existing area of informal open space for public benefit."

Balvinder Heran, Dudley Council's deputy chief executive, said: "The Round Oak Steelworks are an important part of Brierley Hill’s history, having employed so many in the town over such a long period of time.