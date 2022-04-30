Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Football match in memory of football player-turned-manager raises £3,000

By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished:

A charity football match in Gornal held in memory of a long-standing player, coach and manager is set to raise over £3,000.

Marie Curie
Marie Curie

Steven Parsonage, 65, died of prostate cancer last year and was involved in the Black Country football scene all his life.

Friend and former team-mate and colleague John Mills organised the game between Lower Gornal Youth Club and the Bulls Head Sedgley, two of the sides Steven had been associated with.

Around 1,000 people attended the game at Gornal Athletic FC, raising £2,930 for the Cancer Research Marie Curie cancer care charity. When money from raffle prizes which were not claimed is added, the total is likely to be around £3,000.

John, who spent months organising the game, which included a trophy and medals for the winners and runners up said it was a wonderful occasion that brought the football community together and raised money for a great cause.

He said: "Steven was a great bloke who loved his football so it was fitting to arrange a game in his memory.

"I probably couldn't have done it myself without the likes of my wife Janet, George Jones, Brian and Debbie Simpson and others who helped with the organisation and on the day so a heartfelt thank you to them all and those who turned out to support the event."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News