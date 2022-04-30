Football match in memory of football player-turned-manager raises £3,000

Marie Curie

Steven Parsonage, 65, died of prostate cancer last year and was involved in the Black Country football scene all his life.

Friend and former team-mate and colleague John Mills organised the game between Lower Gornal Youth Club and the Bulls Head Sedgley, two of the sides Steven had been associated with.

Around 1,000 people attended the game at Gornal Athletic FC, raising £2,930 for the Cancer Research Marie Curie cancer care charity. When money from raffle prizes which were not claimed is added, the total is likely to be around £3,000.

John, who spent months organising the game, which included a trophy and medals for the winners and runners up said it was a wonderful occasion that brought the football community together and raised money for a great cause.

He said: "Steven was a great bloke who loved his football so it was fitting to arrange a game in his memory.