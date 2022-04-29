New Body Shop store opening in Merry Hill shopping centre

The shop was due to open next week but due to unforeseen circumstances is opening on May 13.
A Body Shop spokesman said: "The Body Shop is urging customers to refill their products to help the environment.
"The Body Shop is on a mission to make refilling your bottles mainstream. Now, customers can purchase a refillable 300ml aluminium bottle and fill it up with any of 12 of the brand’s best- loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and hand washes. And, when you run out of lather, you just need to bring back the cleaned bottle, ready to be refilled.
"Reusing your packaging really is that simple. Seemingly small acts can lead to big change."