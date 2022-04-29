Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Body Shop store opening in Merry Hill shopping centre

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The Body Shop is opening a new store at Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

The new Body Shop in Merry Hill
The new Body Shop in Merry Hill

The shop was due to open next week but due to unforeseen circumstances is opening on May 13.

A Body Shop spokesman said: "The Body Shop is urging customers to refill their products to help the environment.

"The Body Shop is on a mission to make refilling your bottles mainstream. Now, customers can purchase a refillable 300ml aluminium bottle and fill it up with any of 12 of the brand’s best- loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and hand washes. And, when you run out of lather, you just need to bring back the cleaned bottle, ready to be refilled.

"Reusing your packaging really is that simple. Seemingly small acts can lead to big change."​

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Business
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News