2,000 Easter eggs to be given to Black Country children thanks to Toy Appeal team

Chairman Trevor Fielding with some of the eggs

Chairman of the charity, Trevor Fielding, has clocked up more than 300 miles delivering the eggs across Dudley.

The charity relies totally on donations and everyone who helps is a volunteer who gives up their free time.

This year is the first time the charity has ventured into Easter collections, but thanks to the success intends on doing the same again next year for the entire Black Country.

Mr Fielding said: "We thought we might get a couple hundred, but we have just gone over 2000.

"After this success we will open it out to the rest of the Black Country next year.

"The response has been amazing, especially considering the other appeals ongoing at the moment.

"We have collected from local small businesses and individual groups like churches and community centres.

"Now they have been distributed amongst schools and socials services."

Many businesses have come forward to help with the appeal, including Blaze Hair, a hairdressers in Kingswinford.

Customers were asked to turn up to their appointments with an Easter Egg in hand, resulting in the best part of 500 being collected.

Councillor Adam Davies and MP Mike Wood also joined forced to donate 220 eggs.

Mr Fielding added: I have done over 300 miles just delivering the easer eggs.

"I did one drop to a primary school and the girls behind the counter were crying.

"They were so overwhelmed with it all.

"I took 160 eggs up to Halesbury School, a school for children with special needs in Halesowen.

"Because it is such a small school, we could give one to each pupil and the response was incredible."

The charity is currently on the look out for a more permanent base to operate from.

Ideally a premises around the Brierly Hill area would allow for the volunteers to spend less time travelling.