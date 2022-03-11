Government gives Lye £120,000 to create vision of the future

Councillor Simon Phipps

The council successfully bid for money from the Design Code Pathfinder programme which is run by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The money to create a new vision for the town, which will steer new development to create high quality public spaces, community areas and homes, which integrate with the surroundings and the River Stour.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "Lye is long overdue investment and redevelopment. We know the town has potential and the fact we’ve been selected as part of the design code programme reinforces that.

"We now need to harness that potential along with the enthusiasm of local people to create the vision for Lye that we want for future generations."

He added: "The design code will guide future investments and make sure every development and opportunity are right for the town.

"Key to the success of the design code is the input from the local community. It will focus on key development sites and opportunities to support the future growth and development of the town."

The new vision will recognise Lye's proud industrial past and look at how future developments could repurpose historic buildings and utilise existing brownfield sites.