Teenager taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on Wollaston High Street

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in the High Street just after 3.45pm on Monday.

The air ambulance was called to the scene and the road closed after the incident.

The teenage boy was given specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in an ambulance.

A WMAS spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian on High Street, Wollaston at 3.46pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Strensham attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was the pedestrian.