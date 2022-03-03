Plans submitted for £24m transport interchange in Dudley

How the Dudley Interchange will look.

The development will take place at the bus station and connect to the West Midlands Metro route which is expected to open to passengers in 2024.

Leaders say the move, if backed, would give a "huge boost" to a "tired" but busy part of the town and make sure it's central to further regeneration.

The project is being developed by chiefs from the Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) – part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, chairman of the WMCA, said: "Recently we saw the first Metro track laid in Dudley town centre and now we are making progress on developing a purpose built transport interchange for the new trams to arrive into.

"We are putting Dudley’s historic lack of connectivity and investment well and truly behind us now, with residents able to look forward to a revamped town centre with first-class public transport."

The interchange will include waiting areas, real-time travel information, space for a retail unit and cycle parking. The two-storey building will feature a distinctive curved roof with solar panels, on top to reduce the running costs of the building.

It will also feature a "living green" roof covering to absorb carbon emissions – and aims to support the region's #WM2041 net-zero carbon ambition.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "Progress continues at pace in our £1 billion regeneration of Dudley town centre and I am pleased the interchange is now at full planning stage.

"If plans are approved, the interchange promises to give a huge boost to a tired but albeit busy part of the town and make sure it is central to our regeneration plans.

"It will be our renewed transport hub bringing together both bus and Metro services and creating that all important link to the national rail system."

Outline planning permission was granted by Dudley Council in 2019 and it is now being followed up with this detailed planning application. The move is set to be followed by the appointment of a contractor later this spring to carry out the construction.

The existing bus station was built in 1986 and is the oldest in the West Midlands. With 420,000 bus departures per year pre-pandemic it is also one of the busiest.